Growing Matters: BeSure! Campaign Marks Fifth Anniversary

There’s a campaign to help growers “be sure” about their stewardship. The BeSure! campaign from the Growing Matters Coalition is marking its fifth anniversary. Growing Matters is a coalition of organizations and individuals committed to scientific discourse on the stewardship, benefits and alternatives of neonicotinoid insecticides in North America. The joint effort is led by Bayer CropScience, Syngenta, Valent U.S.A. LLC , BASF Agricultural Solutions and Mitsui Chemicals Agro, Inc.
In addition to the Growing Matters coalition of agricultural companies, BeSure! is supported by the American Seed Trade Association (ASTA) and National Pesticide Safety Education Center (NPSEC).
Listen to Monte Sorensen, Product Manager for Insecticides at Bayer Crop Science, discuss more about the program.