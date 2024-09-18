Bayer CropScience Awards Incubator Opportunity to Genvor

Bayer CropScience has selected the U.S.-based crop protection company, GenVor, as the first recipient of its Golden Ticket Award. The program gives GenVor a full year of access to lab space and equipment at Bayer’s LifeHub California at AgStart. This opportunity allows GenVor to work closely with Bayer’s experts and mentors to further develop their cutting-edge crop protection technologies.

GenVor is focused on using antimicrobial peptide technology to boost disease resistance and nutrition in crops. With the support of Bayer, they aim to bring their innovations to market faster, benefitting farmers and promoting sustainability. Bayer’s Golden Ticket program is part of a broader effort to accelerate agricultural innovation by partnering with startups worldwide. This collaboration highlights Bayer’s commitment to advancing new technologies in regenerative agriculture, crop protection and more.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West