As the agriculture community grapples with uncertainty ahead of the 2023 growing season, BASF is extending what some would call a lifeline in the midst of an unsettled economy. For the second year in a row, BASF is offering direct access to a zero percent financing program to partner with established and new growers as they explore simple purchasing options.

Scott Kay VP, US Agricultural Solutions, BASF, says “Even before the pandemic and most recent economic challenges, BASF, and its retail partners have focused on the needs of farmers doing the biggest job on Earth.” He went on to say, “that means not only are we committed to providing best-in-industry product solutions for their fields, but we are helping support the financial health of their growing businesses for today’s world and generations to come.”

To qualify, growers must make a qualified minimum purchase of one or more BASF Branded Products (Crop Protection, Seed, Seed Treatment) and/or select BASF distributed products with a total purchase of $5,000 or more.

BASF Financing Program

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.