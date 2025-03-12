Bacon sales have seen steady growth over the past 12 months, driven primarily by rising retail prices. According to Circana, the bacon category experienced a 2% increase in unit sales and a 2.7% rise in dollar sales, outpacing the overall edible goods market, which remained flat in unit sales and grew only 1.9% in dollar sales.

The natural and “better-for-you” bacon segments have led this growth, with retailers that embrace these trends seeing higher sales lift. “Despite concerns over inflation, more than one in three households purchased bacon at least once in 2024,” said Melissa Myres, director of insights at 84.51°.

While consumers in other food categories are buying in bulk to save money, smaller bacon pack sizes (under 16 ounces) are growing faster than larger ones. This shift suggests that shoppers are opting for affordability and portion control rather than bulk purchases.

As bacon continues to perform well, retailers who align with shifting consumer preferences—especially in natural and premium segments—are seeing the greatest success. The data suggests that bacon remains a staple in U.S. households despite economic pressures.

Bacon Sales Rise Over the Past Year

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.