Avoid Foodborne Illness this Thanksgiving

Staying food-safe this Thanksgiving. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds us all that it’s important to remember the steps to food safety during America’s biggest meal. They say:

Hand washing is the first step to avoiding foodborne illness. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water before, during, and after handling food.

Clean and sanitize any surfaces that have touched raw turkey and its juices and will later touch food such as kitchen counters, sinks, stoves, tabletops, etc. You can also avoid cross-contamination by using separate cutting boards — one for raw meat and poultry, and another for fruits and vegetables.

Never thaw your turkey in hot water or leave it on a countertop. There are three ways to safely thaw a turkey: in the refrigerator, in cold water, and in the microwave.

Make sure to cook your turkey thoroughly. Your turkey is safe to eat once it reaches an internal temperature of 165 F.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.