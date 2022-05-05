Avocados Are Good for More Than Guacamole

It’s a Cinco de Mayo favorite, but avocados are good for more than just guacamole.

A study published recently in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that eating avocados may lower the chances of heart attacks and heart disease. They compiled research collected over the last 45 years.

Medical News Today says, “After adjusting for major dietary and lifestyle factors, the researchers found that having two or more servings of avocado per week was linked to a 16% lower cardiovascular disease risk and 21% lower coronary heart disease risk compared to those who did not eat avocados.” The researchers conclude that replacing certain fat-containing foods like mayonnaise with avocado could lower cardiovascular disease risk. However, the research suggested that avocado should not replace healthy plant oils like olive oil, peanut oil, corn oil, and others. Removing those oils and replacing them with avocado is linked to a 45% higher stroke risk.

