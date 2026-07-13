Avocado grove

Brooks Tropicals, via Wikimedia Commons

New avocado rootstock research is helping pave the way for improved orchard performance, greater water efficiency and expanded growing opportunities around the world. A recent report highlighted an international collaboration between the University of California, Riverside and Spain-based Eurosemillas that is advancing avocado breeding through research and grower education.

The partnership recently hosted its second seminar in Trujillo, Peru, bringing together approximately 60 growers, nursery professionals and industry representatives from both the Northern and Southern hemispheres. The event included technical presentations and orchard tours showcasing new Hass-type avocado varieties and exclusive rootstocks available through the breeding platform.

Researchers say the collaboration is focused on developing avocado trees that can better meet the needs of growers while improving long-term orchard sustainability.

Avocado Rootstock Research Targets Grower Needs

One of the primary goals of the breeding program is to identify rootstocks that improve productivity under a wider range of growing conditions.

Currently, five rootstocks are being evaluated through the program, with two of those selections nearing commercial release.

Researchers believe the new genetics have the potential to help growers establish orchards in areas that may not have been suitable for avocado production in the past. Expanding suitable production regions could provide additional opportunities for the industry while improving overall resilience.

The program also focuses on developing trees that perform well in modern, high-density orchard systems.

Avocado Rootstock Research Focuses on Sustainability

In addition to improving productivity, the breeding effort is aimed at addressing several long-term challenges facing avocado growers.

Researchers are working to develop rootstocks that can extend harvest windows, support more intensive production systems and reduce water use without sacrificing fruit quality.

Those improvements could become increasingly valuable as growers adapt to changing environmental conditions and rising production costs.

International collaborations such as this allow researchers and industry leaders to exchange knowledge across major avocado-producing regions while accelerating the evaluation of promising new plant material.

As additional rootstocks move closer to commercial release, growers will have more options for selecting trees that fit their production goals and local growing conditions.

Hear more about the latest avocado rootstock research and the international collaboration advancing new varieties by listening to the report below.