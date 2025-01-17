Avocado Industry Facing Shortage

The avocado industry is facing a 25-30% shortage due to reduced USDA inspections and weather-related trucking delays, leading to tight supplies and increased prices in the coming weeks. Mexico is experiencing a shortage of all avocado sizes, with quality issues like checkerboarding.
Columbia will supply the East Coast until May, but only meet 5% of US demand.
California’s avocado production will resume regular inspections mid-January and start new crop production later in the month, which should help alleviate the shortage.
I’m Lorrie Boyer reporting for AgNet West
Sponsored Content