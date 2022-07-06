There is optimism among producers that the avocado market will remain strong in the years ahead. One of the family partners in Petty Ranch, Chris Sayer explained they are in the process of replacing older citrus trees with new avocado plantings. The decision was partially because of a need to rotate crops, as the lemons trees have been producing for as many as 80 years. Replacing the citrus with avocados also serves as means for diversifying the farming operation further. But Sayer noted that none of those things would matter if they did not believe there was strong market opportunity for avocados over the next few decades.

“Over the last 20 years avocado consumption in the United States has soared and it doesn’t look like its slowing down. One of the things we’ve seen over the last couple of years is the vulnerabilities of an international supply chain,” said Sayer. So, we think being domestic producers of avocados is going to be a safe place to be, or at least as safe as anything in farming.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Avocado Grower Sees Opportunity for the Industry in the Years Ahead

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West