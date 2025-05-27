Avocado Commission Advocating for Restoration of Inspection Protocols

In 2024, President Joe Biden halted a crucial agreement between the U.S. and Mexico that allowed American inspectors to examine avocado products in Mexico, citing serious concerns about threats from cartels. This decision disrupted the inspection process, increasing fears about pest infestations in imported avocados. Since October, more than 150 instances of pest detections have been recorded, including the seed weevil, a destructive insect that poses a significant threat to avocado crops. The growing number of infestations has raised alarms among industry experts, prompting urgent calls for action.

The California Avocado Commission is advocating for the restoration of inspection protocols to prevent contaminated fruit from entering U.S. markets. The organization is now urging the Trump administration to reinstate inspectors, emphasizing the necessity of oversight to protect consumers and safeguard agricultural interests. Without proper inspections, the risk of infested avocados reaching grocery stores and households increases, potentially leading to widespread issues affecting both farmers and consumers. Industry leaders stress that a swift resolution is necessary to ensure the safety and quality of avocado imports.

