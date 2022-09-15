A slight increase in consumer prices. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.1 percent in August on a seasonally adjusted basis after being unchanged in July. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this week increases in the shelter, food, and medical care indexes were the largest contributors to the broad-based monthly all items increase.

The food index increased 0.8 percent in August, the smallest monthly increase in that index since December 2021. The food at home index rose 0.7 percent in August as all six major grocery store food group indexes increased. The index for other food at home rose 1.1 percent, while the index for cereals and bakery products rose 1.2 percent over the month. The meats, poultry, fish, and eggs index, the fruits and vegetables index, and the nonalcoholic beverages index all increased 0.5 percent in August. The index for dairy and related products increased 0.3 percent over the month, the smallest increase in that index since November 2021.

August Consumer Price Index Increases

Sabrina Halvorson

