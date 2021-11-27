Aubrey Bettencourt Takes Over as Almond Alliance of California President

As of December 1, Aubrey Bettencourt will take over as the new President and CEO of the Almond Alliance of California. Bettencourt succeeds Elaine Trevino in the position, after Trevino’s nomination to serve as Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the U.S. Trade Representative. Bettencourt has an extensive background in agriculture and currently serves as Director for Sustainability for the California Cattle Council and Western United Dairies.

COURTESY: ALMOND ALLIANCE OF CALIFORNIA

“We are extremely excited to have Aubrey Bettencourt as the Almond Alliance’s new President and CEO. Aubrey comes to us with a wealth of diverse knowledge and innovative advocacy work on behalf of farmers and ranchers,” Almond Alliance Chairman Mike Curry said in a press release. “As the California State Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency, she fought to keep ‘farmers farming’ through the delivery of effective and efficient agricultural programs. Serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Water and Science Division of the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bettencourt developed and coordinated national water and science policy, expanding her extensive knowledge of state and national water issues and available resources, making her a unique asset to our membership and community.”

As a fourth-generation farmer in California, Bettencourt noted her excitement to serve in her new for the Almond Alliance of California. Bettencourt said that it is important to be proactive in working through the various challenges facing the industry. Issues of water, labor, and energy will require continued focus and resiliency to ensure “continued success of our farmers, our communities, our businesses, our environment, and our consumers.” President and CEO of Blue Diamond Growers, Mark Jansen expressed their support for Bettencourt’s new role within the almond industry.

“The Blue Diamond team looks forward to supporting the continued strong advocacy of the Almond Alliance under Aubrey Bettencourt’s leadership in service and benefit to the California almond industry,” Jansen noted. “Her extensive background and focus on water supply and quality will be a great asset to our membership and California farmers facing immense water insecurity pressures. We look forward to our continued partnership with the Almond Alliance of California with Aubrey’s leadership.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West