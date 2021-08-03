Attracting Owls to the Backyard is Beneficial to Gardening

How to attract owls to your backyard. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

There are currently 19 species of owl in the United States, so there is a good chance that you will either see or hear an owl in your own neighborhood. Some species are indeed endangered and all species should be protected—which is why you should consider making your backyard more owl-friendly.

Unlike other types of birds, owls will not be attracted to your yard with typical bird feeders. These mostly nocturnal birds like to eat rodents and are not likely to hang out in your backyard for a lengthy amount of time.

Another way to attract owls is to provide shelter for them. Shelter and nesting sites can be most easily provided by leaving dead trees in your yard, as long as it is safe to do so. Nest boxes can be used to attract some owls. For example, placing the box in a wooded area instead of a more open area.

Bright lights deter owls, so another way to make your backyard more appealing to owls is to dim the lights in the evening.

