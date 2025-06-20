Nick Papagni of AgNet West sat down with Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, to explore the surprising connection between athletics and agriculture. For Jacobsen—a fourth-generation California farmer—playing sports was more than just a pastime. It was foundational.

How Athletics Fueled Farm Leadership

“Sports gave me the work ethic to succeed,” Jacobsen says. “I’m a huge believer in what sports did for me. Whether on the farm or in business, those lessons stay with you.”

Jacobsen, who now watches his own sons compete in track, soccer, and basketball, believes sports instill values that are transferable to all aspects of life. “It’s about pushing yourself beyond what you think is possible,” he explains.

He credits his coach and early sports experiences with laying the groundwork for his leadership in agriculture. “I wish everyone had the chance to experience that—competition, teamwork, and striving for something bigger.”

For Jacobsen, the playbook for success includes both cleats and coveralls.