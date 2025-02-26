RFA Criticizes Musk for Removal of Year-Round E15 from Federal Spending Bill

At last week’s National Ethanol Conference, Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) President and CEO Geoff Cooper expressed frustration over the removal of a year-round E15 sales provision from December’s stop-gap government funding bill. Cooper attributed the decision to opposition from Elon Musk, who was acting as the Trump administration’s efficiency chief, along with certain conservative lawmakers.

“But in the eleventh hour, the E15 language was stripped out of the bill, along with just about every other policy rider, all because Elon Musk and some far-right congressmen objected to the size and cost of the original bill,” Cooper said.

The provision, which aimed to allow the year-round sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol, was seen as a potential boost for corn growers and the broader farm economy. Cooper noted that the measure was “budget neutral” and would not have added to government spending. He argued that, over time, it could have reduced taxpayer costs by alleviating pressure on federal farm support programs.

“The year-round E15 measure was ‘budget neutral.’ It wouldn’t have cost a penny. In fact, over the long term, it would have saved taxpayer money by reducing pressure on the farm program,” Cooper stated.

The removal of the E15 provision was a disappointment for ethanol producers and farmers who saw it as a crucial step toward expanding domestic biofuel markets. Cooper described it as a “near-miss that really stung” but emphasized that the setback has only strengthened the resolve of ethanol advocates.

“It was kind of a gloomy week around the RFA office. But it hasn’t discouraged us. Our industry allies and our advocates in Congress are more galvanized and more motivated than ever before to get this legislation passed,” he said.

Despite the setback, efforts to pass year-round E15 sales legislation continue. A bipartisan group of Midwest lawmakers has reintroduced the measure in both the House and Senate, with plans to attach it to upcoming legislative packages.

“They’ll again be looking for any and every opportunity to include the E15 measure in upcoming, must-pass legislation,” Cooper said.

Supporters argue that allowing year-round E15 sales would benefit farmers, reduce fuel costs for consumers, and support renewable energy goals. However, opposition remains, particularly from groups concerned about government spending and regulatory changes. As Congress debates future spending and energy policies, the fate of year-round E15 remains uncertain.

