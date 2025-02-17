ASTA Welcomes Danielle Cummins as Director of Membership Engagement

Danielle Cummins

The American Seed Trade Association (ASTA) has announced the appointment of Danielle Cummins as its new Director of Membership Engagement. Cummins brings extensive experience in agriculture and membership relations, with a background spanning market intelligence, government affairs, and crop insurance.

Before joining ASTA, Cummins served as an Account Executive and Senior Intelligence Analyst at The Directions Group (formerly Aimpoint Research), where she managed a diverse client portfolio, led sales efforts, and provided expert insights on agricultural trends at national conferences. Her previous roles also include serving as a crop insurance agent for Farm Credit East/Crop Growers LLP and holding various government affairs positions with trade associations and congressional offices.

ASTA President and CEO Andy LaVigne expressed enthusiasm about Cummins’ addition to the team. “She rounds out our bench of highly qualified and well-connected individuals who work diligently on behalf of the American seed industry,” he said. “I look forward to working with Danielle to continue improving our member experience.” In her new role, Cummins will focus on strengthening engagement with ASTA’s nearly 700 member organizations while fostering relationships with prospective members. She will work remotely, traveling across the country to connect with ASTA’s diverse membership. Cummins, who grew up in agriculture, remains closely tied to her family’s farming operation in Western New York. She begins her new position on February 18.

