Assistance Available Through Farmer Veteran Coalition

The Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) is offering support to beginning veteran farmers. The FVC serves nearly 25,000 veterans turned farmers and is offering assistance through the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund small grant program. The grants are meant to assist veterans as they get started in agriculture, helping with the purchase of a piece of farming equipment.

Over the last decade, the Fellowship Fund has helped more than 600 veterans with the purchase of $3 million worth of equipment. The new grant cycle is currently open and applications for assistance can be submitted through February 14. Applications commonly request equipment such as all-terrain vehicles, tractor implements, breeding livestock, and fencing. The applications will be reviewed by an advisory committee of industry professions and awards will be announced in the spring.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West