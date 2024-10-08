Assembly Bill CA AB1042 Signed into Law

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 1042 into law, requiring seeds treated with pesticides to be labeled with their chemical components before being sold in California. This new regulation aims to provide farmers with clear information about any substances that could be harmful to humans, birds, and the environment.

The bill, authored by Assemblymembers Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and Ash Kalra, was co-sponsored by the American Bird Conservancy (ABC), Environment California, and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). The goal is to improve transparency and give regulators more data on chemicals used as seed coatings, particularly harmful insecticides like neonicotinoids.

Neonicotinoids, known for their role in honeybee colony collapses, are toxic to birds and aquatic systems. Even a single treated seed can be lethal to small animals like songbirds. Proponents of the bill argue that better labeling will allow for informed decisions by both growers and consumers.

The new law, which aims to protect both public health and wildlife, will take effect on January 1, 2027.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.