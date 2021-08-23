Artichoke is an Exotic Plant, and a Tasty, Gourmet Treat to Grow

How to begin growing a tasty, gourmet treat right at home. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.





There’s nothing better than tasting an artichoke in its freshest form. They are hard to find in season at your local grocery, and when they are, they are often in bad shape. So why not try growing them right at home.

Even if you’re not a fan of this vegetable, these exotic plants are a beautiful ornamental addition to any garden. Artichokes are traditionally a perennial, so it’s not usually ideal for colder climates.

You can start Artichokes from seeds indoors. But, if you’re a beginner, it’s suggested that you use dormant roots from a nursery to start growing them. Or, by planting shoots from someone else’s established plant. Artichokes will thrive in full sun, but some varieties prefer a little shade. Give them plenty of space and breathing room. At least 4 feet around each plant. They do grow pretty tall. If you want to use a container, make sure it’s extra large.

