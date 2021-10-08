Armed to Farm California Virtual Workshop Series Begins October 12

A three-part, interactive virtual workshop series for beginning farmer-veterans is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 12. The National Center for Appropriate Technology’s Armed to Farm team has partnered with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts to provide the workshop series for new veteran-farmers. Each of the workshops will begin at 10 a.m. and will provide information on several important aspects of getting started in the farming business.

The October 12 workshop will focus on recordkeeping, with a discussion on why it is critical for a farming operations overall success, with information on practical solutions to help implement or improve recordkeeping practices. The second virtual workshop is scheduled for October 19 and will focus on understanding tools and equipment for the small farm. The discussion will feature information on the use of specialized tools, tractors, and implements and the impact they have on farming success. Finally, the last workshop on October 26 will go over the importance of investing in soils, with information on some of the funding and technical resources that are available to assist farmers to improve their soils.

The Armed to Farm California Virtual Workshop Series is open to veterans and active-duty service members in the Western U.S. The virtual workshop series is free; however, registration is required.

