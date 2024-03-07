ARC and PLC Deadline for 2024 Crop Year Quickly Approaching

Producers have until March 15 to enroll in USDA’s Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2024 crop year. These programs offer income support to farmers experiencing significant declines in crop prices or revenues. Producers can choose between ARC-County, ARC-Individual, or PLC coverage options. Failure to revise elections by the deadline will result in maintaining the 2023 election. Enrollment and signed contracts are required annually. Failure to meet the deadline means exclusion from ARC or PLC and potential payment loss.

Eligible commodities include various grains, oilseeds, and cotton. Web-based decision tools are available to assist producers in making informed choices. Enrolling in ARC or PLC may affect eligibility for certain crop insurance products. Producers can access more information on the programs through USDA’s website or local USDA Service Centers.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West