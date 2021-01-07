The California Air Resources Board (ARB) is offering an online workshop designed to be a one-stop-shop for information about vehicle regulations. The Virtual One-Stop Trucking event is scheduled to take place beginning at 8:30 in the morning on Monday, January 25. Attendees will be able to access one-on-one assistance and listen to presentations on a variety of regulatory issues, financial programs, and the latest technology.

The free virtual webinar from ARB will also feature a list of exhibitors who will be available after their presentations. Some of the topics that will be covered during the event include information about on-road and off-road regulations, the Heavy-Duty Inspection and Maintenance Program, DMV commercial registration, as well as an enforcement inspection demonstration from ARB. The event schedule and additional information can be found on the TruckStop Training and Events page from ARB.

ARB Offering Virtual One-Stop Trucking Information Event

