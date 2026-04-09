The AgNet News Hour featured a conversation with Aqua4D manager Jeff Nunes, who explained how new water-treatment technology could help farmers improve irrigation efficiency, reduce line clogging, and better manage salinity and bicarbonate issues that continue to impact operations across California.

Nunes said Aqua4D uses electromagnetic fields and frequencies to treat water without chemicals, helping address problems tied to poor water quality. The technology was first developed in Switzerland, where researchers were looking for ways to reduce scale buildup in pipes caused by highly alkaline water. What they discovered, Nunes explained, was that the treatment did more than just clean infrastructure.

“They just started off trying to descale and de-lime,” Nunes said. “What happened was miraculous.”

According to Nunes, one of the biggest challenges growers face is the buildup of biofilm and mineral deposits inside irrigation systems. Over time, those issues can clog emitters, reduce water uniformity, increase pump strain, and force farmers to spend more time and money maintaining lines.

“We do have major biofilm and major calcification in irrigation systems,” he said.

That kind of maintenance burden is especially frustrating for growers already dealing with difficult soil and water conditions. Nunes pointed to areas in the San Joaquin Valley, including parts of Madera, Chowchilla, Bakersfield, and beyond, where salinity and bicarbonate levels create ongoing obstacles for crop production. In some cases, he said, the soils are so saline they are considered nearly unproductive without intervention.

Rather than relying on acids or other chemical treatments, Aqua4D aims to improve the way water moves through irrigation systems and interacts with soils. Nunes said the treatment can help release biofilm from pipes, improve emitter performance, and support better mineral distribution in the soil profile.

“We’re harnessing the hydrogen and oxygen in the water,” he said. “Now the water can carry those fertilizers that are highly important.”

Nunes emphasized that the system is not a silver bullet, but part of a broader effort to improve farm efficiency and sustainability. He said growers still need good soil management, healthy inputs, and strong agronomic practices, but better water function can create a stronger starting point.

The conversation also touched on the bigger pressures facing agriculture, including grower stress, rising costs, and the challenge of keeping family farms viable for the next generation. Nunes argued that technology should help make farming more efficient and less overwhelming.

“We need to make farming fun again,” he said.

As growers continue searching for ways to stretch resources and improve performance, tools that address water quality could become an increasingly important part of the conversation.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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