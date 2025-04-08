Mediterranean Fruit Fly (Ceratitis capitata or Medfly)

Courtesy of USDA/APHIS

The USDA has designated April 2025 as Invasive Plant Pest and Disease Awareness Month to highlight the importance of citizen-driven strategies in protecting crops. The campaign emphasizes four key actions: staying informed about local quarantines, inspecting and cleaning outdoor gear before travel, purchasing domestically sourced agricultural products, and reporting any suspicious findings to local extension offices. These measures aim to prevent the spread of invasive pests, maintain ecosystem health, and support the economic stability of farming communities.

April Designated as Invasive Plant Pest and Disease Awareness Month