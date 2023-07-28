Approved Groundwater Sustainability Plans Now Totals 40

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) recently announced the approval of additional groundwater sustainability plans (GSPs). Ten plans were approved for non-critically overdrafted groundwater basins. Approval was given to the East Bay Plain, East Contra Costa, Ukiah Valley, Sierra Valley, North San Benito, North American, South American, Butte, Vina, and Wyandotte Creek basins. The recent announcement brings the total number of GSPs that have been approved up to 40.

“Local groundwater sustainability agencies have put a tremendous amount of work into these plans that will have long-term benefits for communities, agriculture, and the environment across California,” DWR Deputy Director of Groundwater Management Paul Gosselin said in a press release. “These approved plans will continue to address the impacts of ongoing weather extremes associated with climate change to ensure that communities remain safe and resilient to the challenges of a hotter, drier future in California.”

DWR will continue to support Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs) as they work to implement the parameters of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). The approved plans will guide GSAs in water management decisions through recommended actions ensuring long-term sustainability. Every five years, DWR will assess progress detailed in annual reports from GSAs. DWR expects GSPs to be updated regularly as hydrologic conditions change and new data becomes available.

Determinations have now been issued to 46 groundwater basins. Plans for six basins have been classified as inadequate and are now involved in the State Water Resources Control Board intervention process. In July 2017, nine basins with alternatives to groundwater sustainability plans were approved. Additional determinations for 37 basins with plans currently under review will be announced throughout the rest of the year.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West