USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation mission area now had leadership of its three agencies after recent appointments. Aubrey Bettencourt of California will serve as Chief of the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS). Aubrey is a prominent leader in agriculture, water, and sustainability. Her previous roles include serving as President and CEO of the Almond Alliance and Deputy Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of the Interior in the first Trump Administration. Rod Bain has more.

Appointments of FPAC Leadership, Bettencourt in NRCS Role