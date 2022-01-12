The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is still accepting applications for the Healthy Soils Program (HSP) Incentives Program. As of January 6, a total of 836 applications have been received, with 230 having been awarded a total of more than $16 million. As much as $67.5 is being made available for the current round of the HSP Incentives Program.

Applications will be accepted until February 25, or until the funding is exhausted. The HSP Incentives Program provides support for growers and ranchers to implement conservation management practices that sequester carbon, reduce atmospheric greenhouse gases, and improve soil health. CDFA is hosting one final workshop for information about the program on January 20 beginning at 9 a.m.

Listen to the radio report below.

Applications Still Being Accepted for HSP Incentives Program

