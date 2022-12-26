Applications are open for Women in Food & Agriculture Mentorship Program. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Alltech recently announced applications are now open for the Women in Food & Agriculture Mentorship Program. Now in its third year, the free-to-join program matches applicants based on their preferences, which can include gender of mentor, areas of expertise, language, and industry sector, and offers opportunities for women in food and agriculture to develop meaningful industry connections.

Alltech President and CEO Mark Lyons says, “We view our involvement in the Women in Food & Agriculture mentorship program as an investment not only in the lives of women but in the future of agriculture.”

Women in Food & Agriculture is looking for mentors of any gender who have at least one year of experience in the food and ag sector. During matching, the organization will ensure all mentors have more work experience than mentees, so this should not be a barrier to mentors applying.

Applications are open now for the Women in Food & Agriculture (WFA) Mentorship Program, supported by Alltech. For more information and to apply to be a mentor or mentee, visit https://wfa-initiative.com/mentorship-program/.

Applications Open for Women in Food & Agriculture Mentorship Program

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.