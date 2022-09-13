Applications Open for Rural High-Speed Internet Program

Helping households get high speed internet. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

USDA is accepting applications for the ReConnect Program loans and grants to expand access to high-speed internet. The agency is making over $1 billion available for the program, a critical piece of the effort to connect every American to affordable and reliable high-speed internet. Congress approved $65 billion for broadband nationally as part of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack says Broadband is critical for rural homes, hospitals, schools, libraries, businesses, and farmers, but not just any broadband.

“The goal isn’t just to have internet. The goal is to have high-speed internet. And that’s the beauty of this infrastructure bill, this bipartisan infrastructure bill because it provides the Department of Agriculture with additional resources to address that issue,” he said.

USDA is accepting applications for loans with available funds of $150 million, grants with available funds of $700 million, and combination loan/grant awards using $300 million under the ReConnect Program. The application deadline is November 2. For more information, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.