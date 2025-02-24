Applications Open for California Agricultural Leadership Program Class 55

The California Agricultural Leadership Foundation (CALF) is now accepting applications for Class 55 of the California Agricultural Leadership Program (CALP), a premier leadership development initiative for mid-career professionals in the state’s agriculture industry.

The 17-month program is designed for growers, farmers, ranchers, horticulturalists, foresters, and other agricultural professionals looking to expand their leadership skills and impact. Since its inception, more than 1,400 individuals have completed the program and gone on to become influential leaders in agriculture, business, government, and their communities.

Participants will engage in leadership theory, communication, critical thinking, change management, and other development areas. The curriculum, supported by four partner universities—Cal Poly Pomona, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Fresno State, and UC Davis—includes national and international travel seminars to provide a global perspective on agricultural leadership.

“Those in California agriculture who want to increase their leadership capacity and bolster their positive impact…are strongly encouraged to apply,” said CALF President and CEO Dwight Ferguson.

Applications for Phase One are due by April 1, 2025. More details are available at www.agleaders.org/class55apply.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.