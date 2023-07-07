Applications Open for AFTs Brighter Future Fund

A chance for farmers to improve viability. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

American Farmland Trust has opened applications for 2023’s Brighter Future Fund Program. It helps farmers nationwide improve farm viability, access, transfer, or permanently protect farmland or adopt regenerative agricultural practices. The last day to submit applications is July 15.

The Brighter Future Fund provides grants of up to $10,000 per project. A project may involve one or more individual farmers or farm families, and projects will be awarded on a one-per-farm basis.

“Farmers and ranchers work hard to provide for their communities, their families, and their land, but they sometimes need help,” says an AFT news release. “The Brighter Future Fund can provide that help.”

The Brighter Future Fund was launched in 2020 to help farmers launch, grow, and sustain farms despite forces impacting the food and agricultural system, including COVID-19, changing markets, and severe weather.

Applications will be reviewed and awarded in the order they are received. Go to farmland.org for more information.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.