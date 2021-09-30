Western Growers (WG) and S2G Ventures are now accepting applications for the 2021 AgSharks Competition. The fourth-annual AgSharks Competition will provide agtech startups access to produce leaders and funding to advance innovative solutions for the ag sector. Five startups will be selected to pitch their inventions to a panel of growers, shippers, processors and venture capitalists. Presentations will be given in front of more than 300 fresh produce farmers and industry leaders during the Western Growers Annual Meeting in San Diego on November 9.

In addition to investment capital, the winner will receive international recognition, mentoring from S2G and Western Gowers, potential access to farm acreage to pilot their technologies and access to WG’s expansive network of fresh produce companies. Impact-driven entrepreneurs and startups that are developing technologies that promote a more healthy and sustainable food and ag system can apply for the competition before October 11.

Listen to the radio report below.

Applications Now Open to Compete in AgSharks Pitch Competition

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West