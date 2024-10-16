Applications Now Open for OFRF’s 2025 Farmer-Led Trials Program

Organic and transitioning farmers and ranchers can now apply for the Organic Farming Research Foundation (OFRF)’s Farmer-Led Trials (FLT) Program for the 2025 season. This program offers a unique opportunity to address on-farm production challenges through hands-on research, technical support, and funding.

Applications are open until December 1, 2024.

The Farmer-Led Trials Program encourages producers to innovate by testing new practices, inputs, crop varieties, or animal breeds to improve both profitability and sustainability. The program is open to all organic or transitioning farmers, and OFRF encourages organizations supporting organic agriculture to spread the word.

Tim Colby, a 2023-2024 FLT participant, shared his experience: “Being part of the FLT program was a no-brainer for us. Partnering with OFRF allowed us to secure funding and create a project to determine the best cover crops for improving our soil health.”

To learn more about the program, interested farmers and ranchers are invited to join a free online Farmer Forum on October 29 at 1 p.m. ET. Four current FLT participants will present their research and discuss the program’s impact on their operations.

For more information and to apply, visit OFRF’s website.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.