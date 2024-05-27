Applications for Trade Mission to Vietnam Being Accepted Through June 4

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications for a trade mission to Vietnam later in the year. USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service will be leading a trade mission September 9-13 and is taking applications from current and potential U.S. exporters until June 4. The mission aims to expand U.S. agricultural exports in Southeast Asia. USDA Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, Alexis Taylor said the region has significant potential for U.S. exporters.

“In 2023, the United States exported $3.1 billion of agricultural products to Vietnam, maintaining a sizable market share across several food and ag-related categories, including cotton, dairy, distillers grains, fresh fruit, poultry, soybeans and tree nuts,” Taylor noted in a press release. “Through the Vietnam trade mission, as well as new efforts with the Regional Agricultural Promotion Program and the Assisting Specialty Crop Exports initiative, USDA is confident that we can continue to help U.S. exporters grow and diversify their markets in Southeast Asia and boost economic returns for America’s farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses.”

Participants will be connecting with key importers for business-to-business meetings and learning about local and regional market conditions in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. There will also be engagement with buyers from Burma, Cambodia, and Thailand, along with site visits and briefings from FAS staff, industry experts, and government officials.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West