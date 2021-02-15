Applications Being Accepted for Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards

Applications are being accepted for the 7th annual California Green Medal. California vineyards and wineries are encouraged to apply for the 2021 California Green Medal: Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards. Applications for the awards will be accepted through April 2. Vineyards and wineries participating in sustainability programs in California are eligible to apply in four award categories.

The Environmental Award recognizes operations that exemplify good environmental stewardship. The Community Award is presented to those shown to be an excellent example of being a good neighbor and employer. The Business Award recognizes a vineyard or winery that best demonstrates smart business through efficiencies and cost savings from implementing sustainable practices. Finally, the Leader Award is presented to an operation that inspires others with their success in all three of the other areas of sustainable winegrowing.

Listen to the radio report below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West