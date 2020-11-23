Applications are being accepted for Sustainable Groundwater Management (SGM) grants. The final proposal solicitation package has been released for the Proposition 68 SGM Grant Program. A total of $26 million is being made available for the current round of funding for projects located within critically overdrafted basins. The packages will need to be submitted by Friday, January 8.

The SGM grant program provides funding for groundwater planning and implementation projects through a competitive grant process. An application assistance workshop will be held on Thursday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m. The online workshop will go over the application process and will provide answers for applicant’s questions. The meeting will be recorded and a link to the recording will be posted on the California Department of Water Resources website.

Listen to the radio report below.

Applications Being Accepted for Sustainable Groundwater Management Grants

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West