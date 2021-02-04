Applications Being Accepted for California Agricultural Leadership Program

Applications are now being accepted for Class 51 of the California Agricultural Leadership Program (CALP). More than 1,300 individuals have participated in CALP from the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation (CALF). Farmers, ranchers, and other allied-business professions in the middle of their agricultural careers are encouraged to apply. The first phase of the two-phase application process will be due by Monday, April 26.

The 17-month program includes approximately 55 days of formal program activities with partner universities providing curriculum to help cultivate leadership skills. Class members will also participate in national and international seminars and will also receive individualized instruction for leadership development. Program information and applications are available at the CALF website.

