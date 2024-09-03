Application Window Closing Soon for Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is offering grants for the 2025 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). The grants range from $100,000 to $500,000 for projects that boost the competitiveness of California’s specialty crops, like fruits, nuts, and nursery plants. Non-profits, governments, and colleges can apply electronically by September 9, 2024, using the Financial Assistance Application Submittal Tool (FAAST).

There is also a special program for historically underrepresented groups, like non-profits and tribal governments that haven’t received SCBGP funds before. This “Additional Assistance” program offers grants between $100,000 and $250,000, with a focus on projects that help underserved farmers or improve access to specialty crops. Applications for this are due by September 27, 2024.

CDFA is holding webinars to help with the application process, and more information is available on the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program website.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West