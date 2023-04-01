Application Tips to Protect Your Operation from Fire Ants

If there’s one thing we know about fire ants, it’s that they spread. If left untreated, fire ant colonies will multiply and exponentially damage your operation. Eliminating fire ants takes resilience, persistence, and proper application of fire ant baits.

Extinguish Professional® Fire Ant Bait from Central Life Sciences is a product that comes with a plan, meeting USDA fire ant quarantine requirements.

Their market-tested programs are designed to help large-scale operations eliminate fire ants with confidence. Extinguish® Professional Fire Ant Bait runs the gamut of application locations and can be applied anywhere fire ants are found!

Read on to learn more about the product and for proper application tips.

How Does Extinguish® Professional Fire Ant Bait Work?

Extinguish Professional ® Fire Ant Bait is a proactive, economical solution to help eliminate problem fire ant colonies.

Fire Ant Bait is a proactive, economical solution to help eliminate problem fire ant colonies. It controls Imported fire ants, Southern (California) fire ants and pavement ants (protein feeding).

It contains (S)-methoprene, an insect growth regulator (IGR) that affects a queen’s reproductive abilities.

As existing workers die naturally, they are not replaced by a new generation.

The queen eventually starves to death and the entire colony is eliminated. No mound rebound.

It can be used with confidence around people, livestock and pets.

Apply Extinguish® Professional Fire Ant Bait with confidence on any type of land where fire ants are found, including citrus orchards and almond groves, pastures, fruit and nut tree groves.

How Do I Apply for Optimal Results?

Apply Extinguish Professional ® Fire Ant Bait as needed, when ants are active and foraging (when soil temperature is above 60 degrees Fahrenheit).

Fire Ant Bait as needed, when ants are active and foraging (when soil temperature is above 60 degrees Fahrenheit). To determine when ants are foraging, place a crumbled potato chip near the mound and apply product when feeding occurs.

Take care to apply product when area is completely dry from dew, irrigation or 6 hours outside of a rain event. Apply product when areas are dry from dew or irrigation.

Use at a broadcast rate of 1-1.5 lbs. per acre.

Spread it with a backpack, by hand, by motorized equipment, or aerial equipment.

To learn more about Extinguish® Professional Fire Ant Bait and to find a list of regional sales representatives near you, visit CentralAntControl.com or call 800.347.8272.