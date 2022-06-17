APHIS Funding for New Pest Management Projects

Funding to help new developments when it comes to plant pests. That’s today’s This Land of Ours.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) invites stakeholders to submit project suggestions for fiscal year 2023 Plant Protection Act funding. APHIS will provide $75 million in plant protection funding for these projects, including at least $7.5 million for projects under the National Clean Plant Network. The projects help to prevent, detect, and mitigate invasive plant pests and diseases. six strategic goal areas for funding projects. Those include enhancing plant pest/disease analysis and survey; targeting domestic inspection activities at vulnerable points in the safeguarding continuum; enhancing and strengthening pest identification and technology; safeguarding nursery production; conducting targeted outreach and education; and enhancing mitigation and rapid response capabilities. The open period for submitting suggestions runs through Aug. 1, 2022.
Those interested in submitting projects should visit www.aphis.usda.gov/ppa-projects to get resources and guidance, including the FY 2023 Implementation Plan, templates, help session webinar schedule, frequently asked questions, and more.
Sabrina Halvorson
National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.
Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.