APHIS Expands Citrus Greening Quarantine in California

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has announced an immediate expansion of citrus greening (Huanglongbing/HLB) quarantines in California. This action, taken in coordination with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), is in response to recent detections of the disease in residential citrus plants across multiple counties.

The updated quarantines affect the following areas:

Coto de Caza (Orange County): +11 square miles

+11 square miles Rancho Santa Margarita (Orange County): +93 square miles

+93 square miles Perris (Riverside County): +37 square miles

+37 square miles Rancho Cucamonga & San Bernardino (San Bernardino County): +88 square miles

These federal quarantines align with recent CDFA intrastate quarantine updates enacted on May 19, June 17, and July 1, 2025. The expansion impacts approximately 1.44 acres of commercial citrus.

APHIS is enforcing safeguarding protocols under 7 CFR 301.76 and relevant Federal Orders to restrict the interstate movement of regulated citrus articles from the affected areas. These steps are critical to prevent further spread of Huanglongbing, a devastating citrus disease with no known cure.

For a detailed map and list of newly quarantined zones, visit the APHIS Citrus Greening web page.

A formal notice of this quarantine update will also appear in the Federal Register.

About Citrus Greening (HLB):

HLB is caused by the bacterium Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus and transmitted by the Asian citrus psyllid. It results in misshapen, bitter fruit and ultimately kills the tree. There is no cure, making containment and early detection essential to protecting the U.S. citrus industry.