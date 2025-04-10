APHIS-DHS Expanding Risk-Based Sampling Program at Ports of Entry

Fresh romaine lettuce on display at local grocery store.

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) US Customs and Border Protection, is expanding its risk-based sampling program at ports of entry to include more lettuce varieties, such as iceberg, romaine, and red and green leaf lettuce. This initiative aims to reduce inspections for compliant shippers and encourage better quality from producers. The program targets lettuce trucks crossing the southern US. border from Mexico.

