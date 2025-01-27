APHIS and CDFA Expand Sweet Orange Scab Quarantine

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA/APHIS) and the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) are expanding the quarantine for sweet orange scab (SOS) in Orange County, California, due to a detection in a residential property. This expansion does not affect commercial citrus.
|Grid #439
|Grid #456
|Grid #457
|Grid #458
New Grid #470
New Grid #471
|Grid #472
|Grid #479
New Grid #483
|Grid #491
|Grid #504
|Grid #505
|Grid #515
|Grid #516
|Grid #528
|Grid #529
APHIS is implementing safeguard measures to prevent the spread of SOS to non-infested areas, mirroring a previous quarantine by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Further details on the quarantine changes can be found on the APHIS sweet orange scab website.
I’m Lorrie Boyer reporting for AgNet West.
Sponsored Content