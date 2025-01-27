Sweet Orange Scab

APHIS and CDFA Expand Sweet Orange Scab Quarantine

Citrus, Disease, Pest Update

Sweet Orange Scab
Sweet Orange Scab Quarantine (SOS)
Courtesy of CDFA

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA/APHIS) and the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) are expanding the quarantine for sweet orange scab (SOS) in Orange County, California, due to a detection in a residential property. This expansion does not affect commercial citrus.

SOS_PQM_OverviewGridDownload
Grid #439Grid #456Grid #457Grid #458New Grid #470New Grid #471
Grid #472Grid #479New Grid #483Grid #491Grid #504Grid #505
Grid #515Grid #516Grid #528Grid #529

APHIS is implementing safeguard measures to prevent the spread of SOS to non-infested areas, mirroring a previous quarantine by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Further details on the quarantine changes can be found on the APHIS sweet orange scab website.

