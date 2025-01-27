APHIS and CDFA Expand Sweet Orange Scab Quarantine

Sweet Orange Scab Quarantine (SOS)

Courtesy of CDFA

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA/APHIS) and the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) are expanding the quarantine for sweet orange scab (SOS) in Orange County, California, due to a detection in a residential property. This expansion does not affect commercial citrus.

Grid #439 Grid #456 Grid #457 Grid #458 New Grid #470 New Grid #471 Grid #472 Grid #479 New Grid #483 Grid #491 Grid #504 Grid #505 Grid #515 Grid #516 Grid #528 Grid #529

APHIS is implementing safeguard measures to prevent the spread of SOS to non-infested areas, mirroring a previous quarantine by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Further details on the quarantine changes can be found on the APHIS sweet orange scab website.

