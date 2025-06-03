Courtesy of CDFA

The USDA Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), in collaboration with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), has expanded the quarantine area for citrus greening due to new detections in plant tissue samples from residential properties in Orange, Riverside, and San Diego counties. Citrus greening, also known as Huanglongbing (HLB), is a devastating disease that affects citrus trees, leading to reduced fruit quality, premature fruit drop, and ultimately tree decline. The disease is spread by the Asian citrus psyllid, an insect that transmits the bacteria responsible for HLB.

To prevent further spread, quarantine measures have been extended to additional areas within Orange County (Foothill Ranch and Mission Viejo), Riverside County (Riverside), and San Diego County (Valley Center). These measures aim to protect citrus growers and prevent the disease from reaching non-infested regions. Under the quarantine, the movement of citrus plants, plant materials, and potentially infected trees is restricted to prevent unintentional transmission. Residents and farmers within the affected areas are encouraged to follow guidelines to minimize the risk of spreading HLB.

Citrus greening poses a significant threat to California’s citrus industry, which is a vital part of the state’s agriculture. Researchers and agricultural officials continue to work on strategies for disease management, including biological control methods, resistant rootstocks, and early detection tools. Public awareness and cooperation are crucial in controlling the spread of citrus greening and protecting citrus production.

For more details on quarantine zones, preventive measures, and updates, visit the APHIS citrus greening website. The ongoing efforts by state and federal agencies highlight the importance of early detection and disease control to safeguard citrus trees for future generations.

APHIS, CDFA Expand Citrus Greening Quarantine Area