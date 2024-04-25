The Department of Water Resources (DWR) has announced another increase to the State Water Project allocation. Last month, DWR updated the allocation to 30 percent of requested supplies. The latest announcement has increased the allocation to 40 percent. DWR reports that the update is based on an 800,000 acre-foot increase in storage at Lake Oroville and the expectation for above-average snow runoff this spring. Currently, the statewide snowpack is approximately 99 percent of the historical average.

The updated State Water Project allocation forecast anticipates delivery of 40 percent of requested supplies to contractors south of the Delta, 65 percent to contractors north of the Delta, and 100 percent for Feather River Settlement Contractors. Snowpack, rainfall, and runoff information will continue to be assessed and taken into account for additional updates to water allocations.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West