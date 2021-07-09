Annual Santa Maria Strawberry Field Day to be Virtual Again This Year

The 12th annual Santa Maria Strawberry Field Day will be held virtually once again this year. The online event will take place on Zoom on Wednesday, July 14. The virtual event will begin at 8 a.m. and the first presentation will be a regulatory update on pesticides and fumigation. Other topics to be covered before the morning break include varietal performance and tolerances to pests and diseases, Lewis mites in strawberry production, and fusarium wilt.

Entomology and Biologicals Advisor, Surendra Dara will be presenting information from a field study on managing botrytis fruit rot with chemical and biological fungicides. After the break, there be presentations on robotic harvesting, technological advances for improving integrated pest and disease management, and the use of multispectral imaging in strawberry monitoring. University of Florida Professor of Agricultural and Biological Engineering Daniel Lee will also be discussing the use of artificial intelligence for yield prediction and spider mite management.

A total of three DPR and 3.5 CCA education units have been approved for the virtual field day. Registration information and a detailed agenda is available online.

