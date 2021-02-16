The 8th annual Salinas Valley Ag Tech Summit is coming up next month and has moved to an online format this year. The event is scheduled to take place online on March 18 and 19. While moving to a virtual format, the event will still deliver a full agenda of presentations on a wide range of topics. The Summit is presented by Hartnell College in partnership with the Western Growers Center for Innovation and Technology.

The event kicks off with a Presidents’ Reception on the evening of March 18. It will feature a brief update on Hartnell’s Agriculture and Business Technology Institute, followed by a fireside chat with CDFA Secretary Karen Ross. The full-day program on March 19 will begin with morning business sessions focused on key issues such as workforce challenges and the essential role of education. Afternoon sessions will focus on the challenges and opportunities related to Mexico and Latin America.

Listen to the radio report below.

Annual Salinas Valley Ag Tech Summit Goes Virtual in March

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West