The University of California Cooperative Extension Imperial County will be hosting the 31st Annual Fall Desert Crops Workshop as two webinars on December 3 and 10. Each of the two webinars are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Application of Continuing Education has been made with the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, the Arizona Department of Agriculture, and Certified Crop Advisors.

The first workshop will cover topics which include drip irrigation in low desert cropping systems, new training resources for organic farming and pest management, and fusarium wilt of lettuce in the low desert. The second workshop will address topics like recent innovations in crop protection against plant-parasitic nematodes, comparison of relative forage productivity potentials of forage crops, and possible herbicide resistant weeds in the low desert that have not been documented.

Listen to the radio report below.

Annual Fall Desert Crops Workshop Coming Up in December

