The November 20 edition of the AgNet News Hour brought an energetic, heartfelt conversation as hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill sat down with Anna Genasci, Communications and Education Director for the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau. Genasci, a longtime advocate for agriculture and community outreach, shared exciting updates about educational programs, Farm Bureau growth, and a brand-new agricultural mural being unveiled in Modesto.

Genasci began by highlighting the dual mission of Stanislaus County Farm Bureau: advocacy and education. While Farm Bureau itself handles policy and membership, Genasci spearheads the organization’s new 501(c)(3) Education Foundation, which focuses on youth programming, grower education, farmworker training, and—uniquely—consumer outreach. “California agriculture cannot survive unless we spend time teaching people where their food comes from,” she said. “It’s about creating pride in what our state produces.”

Stanislaus County Farm Bureau recently earned recognition as the largest county Farm Bureau in California, edging out Fresno County by just nine members. Genasci praised her team, especially Membership Coordinator Abby, for helping families, growers, and ag-adjacent businesses understand the value of joining. “Every member matters,” she said. “All ships rise together.”

A major highlight of the interview was Genasci’s passion for ag education for children. Just three weeks ago, she helped organize a field trip day where 1,200 third-graders visited the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds to learn about nutrition, see animals, climb on tractors, and explore agriculture through hands-on learning. “Those experiences are foundational,” she said. “Kids connect with farming when they can touch it, see it, and experience it.”

Next summer, the Stanislaus County Library and the Farm Bureau Foundation will introduce agriculture-themed books as part of the countywide reading program, expanding agricultural literacy beyond the classroom.

But one of the most exciting projects is happening at the Vintage Fair Mall, where Genasci and the Farm Bureau partnered with Modesto Irrigation District to create a large, agriculture-themed public mural celebrating the region’s top crops and the farmers who grow them. The mural is already installed, and the official unveiling takes place November 25 at 10 a.m. “It’s a beautiful, positive piece,” Genasci said. “It’s not political—it’s just celebrating the people who feed us.”

Papagni and McGill praised the project, noting how rare it is for a major shopping mall to dedicate space to agriculture. “Everyone in that mall is connected to ag somehow,” Papagni said. “They sell to ag, serve ag, or live in ag communities.”

Later in the conversation, Genasci discussed the ongoing fallout from Proposition 50 and applauded Farm Bureau leaders statewide for standing up against a measure that threatens rural representation. “I’m proud to be part of an organization willing to take tough stances,” she said.

She also encouraged listeners to get involved: “Whether you love policy, want to educate kids, or work in crop advising, there’s a place for you in Farm Bureau.”

The interview ended with an invitation to the November 25 celebration and a reminder of what drives Genasci’s work: “Agriculture is precious to California. We need to tell that story—loudly and proudly.”

