A Visionary in American Agriculture

In 1873, George Grant brought four Angus bulls from Scotland to Victoria, Kansas. His goal was ambitious—introduce this new cattle breed to American cattlemen and improve beef production in the United States. Although Grant passed away just five years later, the legacy of his vision lived on through the Angus cattle he imported.

Angus Bulls Introduced to America

Early Challenges for Angus Cattle

Two of the Angus bulls were exhibited at the Kansas Livestock Expo in Kansas City. At the time, cattle buyers were skeptical. The Angus were considered unusual—“freaks,” as some called them—because of their polled (hornless) heads. In those days, cattle were expected to have horns, and hornless breeds were not widely accepted.

Proving Their Value on the Plains

Despite early doubts, the Angus breed quickly demonstrated its advantages. Calves sired by the imported bulls not only survived harsh winters in Kansas and Nebraska more effectively than other breeds, but they also weighed more when spring arrived. This resilience and superior performance laid the foundation for Angus cattle to become one of the most dominant beef breeds in the United States.

George Grant’s Lasting Legacy

Although George Grant did not live long enough to see the full success of his vision, his decision to introduce Angus cattle left an enduring mark on American agriculture. Today, Angus cattle are known for their adaptability, strong genetics, and high-quality beef, a direct testament to Grant’s foresight in 1873.